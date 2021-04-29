Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education set the date for the start of the end-of-year examinations for students in grades four to 12, on the eighth to the 17th of next June, after the Foundation took all measures to ensure that students sit for the exams, placing their safety at the top of its priorities.

The Foundation decided to conduct experimental tests from 23 to 27 of next May, for students in grades four to 12, in order to ensure that students sit for exams without hindrance, to ensure that everything related to the examination process is ready, and to solve any problems that may cause confusion for students during Submitting them to the exams on the scheduled dates, and this includes the technical aspects related to taking the examinations electronically, preparing students psychologically, and preparing them to take the actual exams.

Regarding students in the first, second and third grades, the Foundation stated that there are no final examinations in the third semester, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative assessment carried out by the teacher during the third semester, in the subjects of group A.

She indicated that the academic subjects prescribed for the third semester exams for students from the fourth to the twelfth will be in the course of the third semester courses, pointing out that she will announce as soon as how to implement and conduct the exams, after coordination with all the concerned authorities in the country, to ensure the safety Students and staff in the educational field, in a manner that achieves the highest standards of adherence to the health protocols followed in public schools.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education, as the agency responsible for managing and operating public schools in the country, confirmed that the working teams in the institution are working to provide all the support necessary for students to ensure that they complete the exams without hindrance, and in the event of any technical defect that prevented any student from submitting the test, There will be make-up examinations from 20 to 24 June, targeting students who were unable to take the test.





