Yesterday, the Emirates Foundation for School Education set the date for the start of the end-of-year examinations for the 2020-2021 academic year for students in grades four to 12, on the eighth of next June and continuing until the seventeenth of June, after the institution took all measures to ensure that students take the exams, putting their safety on top Her priorities.

The Foundation decided to conduct experimental tests in the period between May 23-27 for students in grades 4-12, in order to ensure that students sit for exams without hindrances, and to ensure that everything related to the examination process is ready and to solve any problems that may cause confusion for students during their examination On the scheduled dates, and this includes the technical aspects related to taking examinations electronically and preparing students psychologically and preparing them to take the actual exams.

Regarding students in the first, second and third grades, the Foundation pointed out that there are no final examinations in the third semester, and they will be evaluated according to their performance in the formative evaluation carried out by the teacher during the third semester, in the subjects of group “A”.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education indicated that the academic subjects prescribed for the end-of-term exam for the third semester for students from 4-12 will be in the course of the third semester subjects only, pointing out that it will announce as soon as possible on how to implement and conduct the exams after coordination with all concerned authorities in the country to ensure that The safety of students and educational field staff in a way that achieves the highest standards of adherence to the health protocols followed in public schools.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education, as the entity responsible for managing and operating public schools in the country, affirmed that all the working teams in the institution are working with all their energy to provide all the necessary technical, technical or academic support for students to ensure that they complete the exams without any obstacles mentioned and in the event of any technical defect. Prevent any student from submitting the exam in a timely manner. There will be make-up examinations from 20 to 24 June targeting students who were unable to take the test for technical reasons or due to an absence of justification.





