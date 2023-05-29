The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the start date for the third semester exams, the last stations of the academic year 2022-2023, as the exams for grades three to twelve will begin on June 7 and continue until June 16, while the results will be announced from June 22 to June 26, according to for seminars.

Compensatory and re-examinations

The institution indicated that it will hold compensatory exams during the period from 19 to 23 June, for students who are absent from the exams with an acceptable excuse.

Preparation guide

The Foundation circulated the preparation guide for the third semester exams to all public schools, indicating that exam committees have been formed to supervise the conduct of the exams.