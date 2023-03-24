The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that next June 30 is the deadline for achieving the semi-annual Emiratisation targets set for private sector establishments that employ 50 skilled employees or more, amounting to 1% of the total number of skilled workers.

The Ministry stated, in a report it published in the latest issue of its “Labor Market” magazine, that this procedure also comes in implementation of the decision to amend some provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (19/5) of 2022 regarding the mechanism for achieving the annual growth rates targeted for Emiratisation, which stipulates Achieving a growth rate in localization of 1% of skilled jobs before the end of June of the year, provided that it reaches the target rate of growth of 2% before the end of the year.

According to the ministry, next July, the establishments’ commitment to achieving the semi-annual localization targets growth rate of 1% will be followed up, and financial contributions will be imposed on establishments that do not meet this percentage, in addition to the remaining financial contributions for the year 2022 on non-compliant establishments, pointing out that the new mechanism to achieve the targets Emiratisation aims to ensure the continuity of employment of citizens throughout the year, maintain their fulfillment rates in the private sector, and the sustainability of providing job opportunities and offering vacancies on the “Nafes” platform throughout the year, in line with the pace of registration of job seekers.

The Ministry called on the private sector establishments to quickly join the “Nafes” program, which would support and assist the targeted establishments to achieve the required Emiratisation growth rates, by providing them with qualified Emirati cadres to work in skilled jobs, adding that it provides a package of support and incentives for distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in Training and employment of citizens, in accordance with the objectives of the “Nafes” program, including joining the Emiratisation Partners Club, which raises the classification of the establishment to the first category within the establishment classification system followed by the Ministry, and thus obtaining discounts of up to 80% on the Ministry’s services.

The total contributions due from establishments violating the Emiratisation targets during the current year is 8,000 dirhams per month, with a total of 96 thousand dirhams annually, and the minimum value of contributions or fines for companies violating the Emiratisation targets during the first half of this year will be 48 thousand dirhams.