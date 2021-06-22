Genoa – The Genoese anti-fascists will take to the streets on 30 June once again separated, 61 years after the revolt against the convocation in the Ligurian capital of the national congress of the Italian Social Movement, event that contributed to the fall of the Tambroni government. At 16.30 it will be the turn of the institutional event organized by Anpi and CGIL, with a procession that from Piazza della Vittoria will go up Via XX Settembre to reach Largo Pertini and Piazza De Ferrari, where the interventions of workers, students, representatives of CGIL and of the ‘Anpi. The demonstration will end with the words of Giordano Bruschi, the partisan Giotto. At 6 pm, in Piazza Alimonda, it will be the turn of the “Genoa antifascist” movement, which has announced an autonomous procession.

The watchword, however, is common: “The Resistance continues …”. The secretary of the Chamber of Labor of Genoa, Igor Magni, stresses that “we can finally return to the streets to bring the values ​​of anti-fascism, to remind the younger generations of what was June 30, 1960 and to actualize it. everyday: it was that poor delegate Adil who lost his life to safeguard the rights of workers, we are doing it this morning in Cornigliano for Ilva and in many other realities because we get out of this crisis with work. We would like this to become the focus of the government’s thoughts. “

And on the double demonstration: “They will be separate, but not antagonistic. It is good that we feel the need to take to the streets for June 30 and anti-fascist values. Our demonstration will end around 18.30, we will overlap for just a few minutes” . Even in 1960 everything started from Piazza della Vittoria, when on June 28 the future president of the Republic, Sandro Pertini, harangued the crowd with the proclamation of the general strike for the 30th. The president of Anpi Genova, Massimo Bisca, stresses that “no let’s start at random from Piazza della Vittoria remembering Pertini. A monument dedicated to him was recently inaugurated in Savona, but the mayor only remembered him as a lawyer. Pertini was beaten by the fascists, put in jail, was one of the leaders of the Resistance at the national level and a great president of the Republic. There are so many ways to do denial and rewrite history. That’s why we are in the square: for yesterday, for today and for tomorrow “.

Even the “second square” thinks of updating the message of 1960. “For us – explains Genoa Antifascist – June 30, 1960 is not an anniversary, but a hatchet that we gladly unearth against the strong powers that carry out a policy of ‘tears and blood’ hostile to the lower classes and against theirs model of a racist, xenophobic, and sexist society. For these reasons, on June 30 of this year we will take to the streets again: yesterday against the Tambroni government, today against the Draghi government, the Resistance continues “.