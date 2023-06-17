Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, expected that the date of the summer solstice 2023 will start on June 21 at 18:58 UAE time, and it will be the beginning of the astronomical summer season and will last for three months.

During this period, the sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer at its northernmost location, and the shadow of noon disappears throughout the Arabian Peninsula, while the shadow is absent at noon in the perpendicular areas, including the southwestern regions of the country.

He added that temperatures rise, ranging between 43 degrees Celsius during the day and 28 degrees Celsius at night, with generally dry weather and wind activity, during the first half of summer, which extends from June 21 to August 10.

He pointed out that the summer winds of Al-Bareh are active with the possibility of the formation of hot air waves that raise temperatures by at least four degrees above their normal rates, to exceed 50 degrees Celsius during the day in some areas.

He stated that during the second half of the summer, which extends from August 11 until the autumnal solar equinox on September 23, high humidity will flow with the continuation of the high temperature, and the damp kous winds will activate and cumulus cloud formations on the mountain heights and the surrounding areas, causing thunderstorms.

He pointed out that the summer ends astronomically on the 22nd of next September, so that the autumn season begins astronomically with the sun perpendicular to the equator heading towards the south, as temperatures begin to gradually decrease, humidity rises sharply, and fog, dew and rain begin to form in the early morning with the advent of autumn. .

Al-Jarwan expected that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi would witness the longest on June 21 and 22, as the day would last 13 hours and 47 minutes.

He said that a question always arises at this time of the year about the date of the maximum length of the day during the summer solstice period, and why the time of dawn or sunrise and sunset is not in its maximum limits with the longest day that occurs with the summer solstice on June 21/22.

He explained that the earliest sunrise or dawn is during the period from 6 to 18 June, when the sunrise time is 05:30 in the capital Abu Dhabi, while the maximum time for sunset is between 26 June to 8 July, and the sunset time is 19:18 in the capital Abu Dhabi, while The longest day is with the date of the summer solstice on June 21/22 (13:47 hours in the capital, Abu Dhabi).

Al-Jarwan pointed out that the difference in the length of the day during this period (from June 6 to July 8) is a few minutes, not more than five minutes in the Emirates, while the noon time moves during this same period and is faster by more than six minutes, and this is what makes the peak move. Sunrise before the date of the summer solstice and sunset after its date, and it is repeated as well with the shortest day, which coincides with the date of the winter solstice on December 21/22.