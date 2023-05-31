Another month is on our heels, which is why some video game companies began to reveal the free games they offer with their subscription services. This has happened first with the Games With Gold of Xbox and now sony reveal the titles of playstation plus that will be coming to your two active consoles.

The lineup includes to NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi. The first one is dedicated to basketball, being a simulator of it, the second one leads us to create our dinosaur park and the last one is an independent samurai game. So the public has different options to be able to test in their system sony.

will be next June 6th when users will be able to download the games, so while those who join the membership are in time to download those of the month of May. For their part, the users of Playstation 4, since the games also come in their versions for said console that is still in circulation.

It is worth mentioning that the additions for the different levels that go beyond membership have yet to be announced. Essentialswe refer to Extra and Premium. The company is expected to add more effort to carry over classic games from the classic era of the brand.

Via: PS Blog

Editor’s note: As with Xbox, the games don’t really draw attention this month, the only saving grace is Trek to Yomi, but the others I don’t think are a reason to pay for a subscription. We’ll see if there are much more interesting additions in July.