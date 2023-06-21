The Nintendo Direct of June 2023 was announced as a surprise for today, June 21, 2023: follow it with us in our live on Twitch starting at 15:30, where we will comment and deepen the various announcements and presentations that will take place during the event.

The appointment with the editorial staff and the Nintendo Direct is therefore on the Multiplayer.it Twitch channel, shortly before the actual start of the event, which is set for 16:00 today.

We will then be online at 15:30in the company of Vincenzo and Lorenzo in the editorial staff, to follow together the new and rather unexpected presentation event by Nintendo.

Obviously there is no precise information on this, but we know that everything will last 40 minutes therefore enough for a presentation of those beautiful rich, considering the standard rhythms of Nintendo Direct, and which will focus mainly on games coming soon to Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, possible clues about the contents of the event have also emerged: there has been talk of a possible new Mario 2D and perhaps a remake of a game for the SNES, while various other rumors about Donkey Kong and other possibilities have also returned to the fray. , as well as obviously evergreens that always re-emerge in these cases, such as Metroid Prime 4. The presence of Pikmin 4 is already known, but it may not be the only big Nintendo game arriving in the coming months.

