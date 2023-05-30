The Rose Romance event returns again this year in collaboration with the Italian Embassy in Singapore in the large greenhouses of Gardens by the Bay known throughout the world as a symbol of the City-State. The inaugural day of 2 June, on the occasion of our National Holiday, will see the intervention of the Minister for Finance and National Development of Singapore Indranee Rajah, Ambassador Mario Andrea Vattani, and on the occasion, the Vice President of the Regional Council of the Puglia Raffaele Piemontese region.

The Singaporean public knows Italy but will certainly be surprised by the sight of the iconic trulli of Alberobello, life-size, which will enrich Gardens by the Bay until 16 July. All this takes place thanks to a collaboration with the Puglia region and follows the success of the Christmas Wonderland event last December. On that occasion the typical Apulian luminous structures over 20 meters high, works by the Bari craftsman Gianfranco Paulicelli, were exhibited. One hundred thousand light bulbs had told an amazed audience about the timeless beauty of the Apulian lights.

This year the Singapore public will have the good fortune to attend shows and performances by musicians and dancers of the ‘Notte della Taranta’ which enhances traditional Salento music and annually organizes the largest popular music festival in Europe.

If Gardens by the Bay totals an audience of around 14 million visitors each year, the Rose Romance event boasts a large turnout. Last year, in fact, the event reached 180,000 spectators, despite it being one of the first post-pandemic public appointments. This summer, on the other hand, 300,000 visitors could be reached between the beginning of June and mid-July.

“This event aims to promote the Puglia region” said Ambassador Vattani, “its territory, and its food and wine excellences, however giving the right visibility to the Apulian companies, some of which stand out here in Singapore for their very high technology, such as Mermec”. The Mermec company, based in Monopoli, last December in fact signed in Singapore, in the presence of the ambassador Mario Andrea Vattani and the top public, private and governmental transport management of the country, contracts for a total value of around 40 million of Euro. The company, which is characterized by a high level of technology at the service of customers, has chosen Singapore, whose subway (Mass rapid transit) is considered one of the safest and most advanced urban transport systems in the world.

“We are truly grateful to Giuseppe Martellotta of Mercury Agency, Puglia Region, Puglia Promozione and of course all our sponsors: Albea and Capovaccaio for the supply of wines, Tarallificio Recchia, the Maselli Company for extra virgin olive oil, Rosso Rame, Casa dell’Astore, Bernardo Palazzo, the Apulian illuminations by Pulicielli Giangranco in collaboration with the Creative Direction of Namastè and the Deroma Company” he finally thanked Ambassador Vattani, “for the enthusiasm with which they wanted to bring to this strategic Southeast Asia a region that deserves to be known by the general public”.