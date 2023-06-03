On the occasion of Italian Republic Day today in New York was held there flag-raising ceremonyin the presence of the mayor Eric Adamsof the consul general Fabrizio Di Michele and representatives of the Italian and Italian-American community. It is, underlines the Consulate, one ceremony unprecedented event that took place in the Bowling Green flag park, made famous by the sculpture of the ‘Charging Bull’, by the Italian Arturo di Modica. In addition to the greetings from the mayor and the consul general, various representatives of Italian-American and Italian associations also took part.

“This place – underlined Consul Di Michele – well symbolizes the deep and ancient bond between the city of New York and Italy. The Italians in the last century physically built this city and contributed to its grandeur. Even today, new generations of Italians from the world of business, academia, medicine, research, science and art contribute to the extraordinary vitality of New York and the entire ‘Tristate’ area. We are grateful to Mayor Adams for having wanted to participate in the raising of the Italian flag and bear witness to New York’s love for Italy and the Italians”, concluded Di Michele.