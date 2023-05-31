Over 15 million Italians will be traveling on the highways in the coming days to spend the Republic Day outside the city. Already from Thursday 1 June the motorways will begin to be busier than usual, with Friday 2 June representing the most critical day together with Sunday 4 June. To improve the viability, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has decreed the blockade of heavy vehicles with a total mass exceeding 7.5 tons on the two “hot” days of the weekend, Friday and Sunday, from 7.00 to 22.00.

The seaside resorts will be the most popular

Second an investigation by Federalberghi, 94% of holidaymakers will remain in Italy, targeting seaside resorts in particular: 41.8% will choose the sea, 26.2% will prefer cities of art, 12.7% will go to mountain resorts. The average per capita expenditure, including travel, accommodation, catering and entertainment, will amount to 454 euros, of which 425 for those who will remain in Italy and 917 for those who will go beyond the border. There average stay instead it will settle on 3.1 nights and this will determine a tourist turnover of approximately 6.88 billion euros.

“Judging by the turnover this bridge will produce, we can actually talk about recovery – explains the president of Federalberghi Bernabò Bocca – but it is to be hoped that it will be a strong lever for Emilia Romagna, the region that suffered the severe blow of the flood and which, in spite of everything, will remain open to tourism during this bridge, revealing itself as an exceptional example of resilience”.

Rest and relaxation

The accommodation will see an affirmation of the house of relatives or friends with 28% of the demand. Followed by hotels with 23.9%, bed & breakfasts with 22.2%, home ownership with 12.4% and residences with 3.9%. There main motivation for the holiday it will be rest and relaxation (66%), followed by fun (35%). 22.8% of Italians will take advantage of this opportunity to join their families. Other reasons that guide the choice of vacation are habit (14.2%) and a visit to exhibitions, museums and fairs (9.3%). Three out of 4 holidaymakers will use their own car to travel to the holiday destination. 10.4% will travel by plane and 6.1% by train.

Many stay in the city

Among the people interviewed who will not go on vacation, 45.3% said they would do not leave for economic reasons; 18.4% for family reasons and another 10.6% for health reasons. “We cannot neglect – concludes Bocca – the percentage of Italians who decided not to leave for economic reasons. Until this gap is bridged, we will not have achieved the main objective: to ensure that the primary and vital requirement of a journey is within the reach of all our fellow citizens”.