New Q&A between Michela Murgia and Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, after the gaffe of the Sardinian writer (also shared by Roberto Saviano), on the “Roman greeting” at the parade on June 2nd. Returning to the controversy, Murgia explains her reasons on Instagram: “I am anti-militarist, and not because I hate the military but because I am a citizen of a State that explicitly repudiates war in its Constitution. If we really believe that this is the most beautiful Constitution in the world we should all be anti-militarists. The armed forces already have a holiday, November 4th.”

Read also

Crosetto replied on twitter: “Michela Murgia, to justify yesterday’s ‘slip’, explains that she has always been an anti-militarist and that we should all be. For her, the military is regime and war. Dear Murgia, I explain by publishing the Law, what they are the tasks of the women and men he has seen on the catwalk”.