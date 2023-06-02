June 2, 2023: supermarkets and shops open or closed in Italy for the Republic Day. Info and times

Are shops and supermarkets open or closed today – June 2, 2023 – in Italy on the occasion of the Republic Day? It is one of the most important holidays in our country, with which we remember the victory of the Republic over the monarchy in the referendum of 2 June 1946. Moreover, this year, happening on a Friday, is an opportunity for many to make a long bridge with the upcoming weekend. There are those who will take advantage of it to go out or to organize a trip.

If you forgot something and need a last minute supermarket opening, this article is for you. It must be said that today, June 2, 2023, many shops, supermarkets and shopping centers will remain open as normal, perhaps at reduced hours. In any case, the advice we give you is always to check directly with your trusted store the opening or closing on the occasion of the Republic Day: just connect to the Facebook page or on the website or simply check the signs and notices in front of the shop.

In detail, the Bennet, Esselunga, Pam and Tuodì chains have announced that they will remain open. For other chains there is no univocal indication, and therefore it will depend on the single point of sale.

Bennet has announced that all stores will remain open.

Esselunga has confirmed the extraordinary opening of the supermarkets from 8 to 20.

Pam Panorama: open, with variable hours based on the store.

Tuodì: open, with reduced hours.

Lidl, Carrefour, Conad, Penny, Iper, Il Gigante, Tigros: the decision on the extraordinary opening will be up to the individual store.

Coop: normally closed on June 2nd.

Let’s now see an updated picture regarding shopping centers and large distribution chains. Most shops will remain closed, especially outside big cities. The outlets will mostly remain open but with reduced hours today, June 2, 2023. In any case, we reiterate the advice to check the actual opening directly on the website, on the social media pages or by calling your trusted store.