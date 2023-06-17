SBernhard Voget runs briskly along the dark hallway with the ancestral portraits on the wall and then up the creaking wooden staircase to the upper floor. From here there is a wonderful view of the blooming garden on one side and the estate on the other. “The pigsty used to be over there in the half-timbered house,” he says. “Cows were housed back there and the horses next to them.” Today, Voget farms crops here, and there are six high grain silos with conveyor systems in the middle of the courtyard. Voget’s children peek out the door for a moment, his wife has just come from the school conference on her bike. Life has returned to the farm, to her farm in Körner, a village with 1800 inhabitants near Mühlhausen in Thuringia.

The family would have imagined that if Voget’s ancestors could not have imagined it 70 years ago. At that time, the farm and agriculture that the family had operated at this location since the early 19th century seemed lost forever. Voget’s grandfather, Rudolf Sutor, was initially able to keep his business in the Soviet occupation zone. He cultivated 95 hectares and was therefore not subject to the land reform, under which large landowners who owned more than 100 hectares of land were expropriated. “Junkerland in the hands of farmers” was the slogan. Most of the land was given to so-called new farmers, many of whom were “resettlers”, i.e. expellees from the former eastern regions of Germany. In this way, almost a third of the agricultural land in the Soviet occupation zone was redistributed.

Despite this upheaval, agricultural production in the newly founded GDR had already reached the pre-war level by 1950. But 95 percent of farms were privately owned. That was a thorn in the side of the SED. “In view of the efficiency and productivity, it turned out to be downright foolish to change the social structure in the countryside a second time after the land reform,” says historian Ilko-Sascha Kowalczuk. But the big farmers were to be eliminated as a social group, and small and medium-sized farmers were to be collectivized, i.e. incorporated into large agricultural enterprises, the so-called agricultural production cooperatives (LPG).

First the phone is turned off

With that, the party set the fuse on a powder keg that was to blow up in its face eleven months later, in June 1953. In the countryside, agitators put enormous pressure on farmers to join the LPGs. They should bring their land, cattle and machines into cooperatives. The officials kept picking up the pace. “Only due to a single regulation passed in February 1953, more than 6,500 farmers were driven from their farms within five weeks,” says agricultural historian Jens Schöne, who researched the events around June 17 in the country. Farmers who refused were hit with deliberately excessive tax demands and delivery targets, as well as rigged charges.



Bernhard Voget on the family farm in Körner

:



Image: Dominique Wollniok



This is what happened to Rudolf Sutor in Körner. His grandson Bernhard Voget has spread out files from that time on a table. Voget is 46 years old and took over the business from an uncle and his parents 15 years ago. You witnessed first hand what happened 70 years ago. However, the family didn’t talk about it for decades, Voget recalls. “The Thuringia chapter was closed, it was not discussed, it was probably just too painful for everyone.”