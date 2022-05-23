All students in grades three to twelve, in public and private schools applying the Ministry of Education curriculum, begin exams for the end of the third semester of the current academic year, on the tenth of next June, and conclude them on the seventeenth of the same month.

The timetables for the exams at the end of the current third semester, for the subjects of Group (A), set the period for answering the exam questions for each subject, at two hours (120 minutes), and the answering time starts from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, for students in grades three to eight. And in the time period from 9:00 am to 11:00 am for students from the ninth to the eleventh grades, as for the students of the twelfth grade, they take the exams in the time period from 12:30 in the afternoon until 2:30 in the afternoon, except on Friday, the exams start It is from 8:30 am to 10:30 am.

Students of the twelfth grade in private education take their exams in government schools, with the exception of exams for the subjects of Islamic education, social studies, and health sciences, which are applied in their schools, while students of the twelfth grade in the schools of tolerance take all their exams in government schools.

All students (grades 3-12) will take their exams in group (B) subjects and deliver the final projects, from the sixth of next June until the tenth of the same month.

Students of the twelfth grade (general, advanced, elite and applied tracks) will examine Islamic education on May 30, and social studies subject 31 of the same month. Students of the twelfth grade (general and advanced track) will also take the health sciences exam on the first of next June.

Students of the twelfth grade will complete their exams on Friday, June 10, with the biology exam for students of the Elite track. English for all tracks, and on Wednesday (15 June) physics for general, advanced and elite tracks, and applied sciences for the applied track, and on Thursday (16 June) Arabic for all tracks, with which students of the applied track conclude their exams, while students of the elite and advanced tracks conclude with chemistry, and the track General in Chemistry or Biology, on Friday (17 June).

As for the transfer classes from the third to the eleventh, the examination schedules indicated that the third and fourth grade students will start the exams for the subjects of group (A) in mathematics on the 13th of next June, followed by the English language exam, then the sciences, and they will conclude their exams on the 16th of the same month with the “Syllabus” integrated”.

Students in grades five to eight begin their mathematics exams on Monday 13th of June, followed by the English language exam, then sciences, and they conclude in Arabic on Thursday 16th of the same month.

As for the ninth grade, the elite track students start their exams with chemistry on Friday, June 10, while students from the general and advanced tracks start with mathematics on Monday, and applied mathematics for the applied track, then students of all tracks will take the English language exam on the next day, followed by the science exam for the general track Physics for the advanced and elite tracks, applied sciences for the applied track, then Arabic for students of all tracks, then biology for the advanced and elite tracks on Friday (17 June).

While students of the elite track in the tenth grade begin their exams in chemistry on Friday (June 10), students of the applied track begin with applied mathematics on Monday (June 13), and students of the elite, general and advanced tracks take the mathematics exam on the same day, and students of all tracks take a subject English language the next day. On Wednesday, students of the applied track will take the applied sciences exam. Students of the general, advanced and elite tracks will take the physics exam on the same day. On Thursday, students in all tracks will take the Arabic language exam. Students from the general and elite tracks will finish with biology. Advanced track “Chemistry”.

As for the eleventh grade, students of the general and advanced tracks begin their exams in health sciences on Friday (June 10), and the elite track in “chemistry” on the same day. Students of the elite, general and advanced tracks take the mathematics exam, and students of the applied track take the applied mathematics exam. On Monday (June 13), and on the following day, students of all tracks will test the English language, then applied mathematics for students of the applied track, and physics for students of the general, advanced and elite tracks, and students of all tracks will test the Arabic language on Thursday (16 June), and the students of both tracks The elite and applicants take their exams in biology, while students of the general track finish with chemistry.

• The 12 students of special education take their exams in government schools, except for Islamic education, social studies and health sciences.

• 120 minutes answer period for exam questions for each subject.



