Jundo Original announces Road Trippin’ 2023, an initiative that will lead the publishing house to tour comic shops throughout Italy. The first leg will be held next July 14 in Rome at the smoke shop EuroComics and will be attended by Fabio Malpelo.

But that’s not the only summer novelty for the publishing house. In fact, there are many new things to come Jundo Original between July and August, including the Italian debut of the opera The Thousand Eye-Carp Of Liyuwany.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

Part Road Trippin' and more! Jundo Original's first comic book tour starts on July 14th "Road Trippin' 2023"! For the months of July and August we will have a drop on 15 works of 5 chapters! Including: Salad Days, The Demon King's Champion, Devil's Bookshelf and Crush3d! Thousand-eye Carp debuts July 21, from the same author of Universal Love Bazaar! On Jundo, moreover, for Freedom Day three free works: Universal Love Bazaar, Don't Cry and The Book of Fate! The July 14th "Road Trippin' 2023" kicks off which will end at the end of August. A way for the Jundo Original authors and the team to meet readers, sign their volumes and have a chat away from fairs! Each participant will receive "Road Trippin' 2023", the postcard, with all the characters from the Jundo Original stories! The first stages are already decided on 14 and 15 July, check on Instagram the new stages of "Road Trippin'"! EuroComics (Rome)

Kamikaze with Fabio Malpelo

Day: Friday 14 July – Hours: 5.30pm Kazuma (Ravenna)

Forelsket with Lorenzo Ridolfi

Day: Saturday July 15, Hours: 5.30pm Cartoon stop (Pistoia)

Exquisite! with Gianmarco Bonelli

Day: Saturday 15th July – Hours: 4:00 pm July and August, plus weekly chapter releases, and a brand new work on the way, they will also have drops for 15 Jundo works! Here they are! 7/7 Streetball Arena (Chapter 88 → 91 [Finale]) Mismatches (Chapter 8 → 12)

14/7 Salad Days (Chapter 55 → 59) La Calaca de Azùcar (Chapter 13 → 17)

7/28 The Constellation of Us (55 → 59) Kiss it Goodbye (Chapter 14 → 18)

4/8 After 9000 (Chapter 55 → 59 [Finale]) The Moth Prince (Chapter 57 → 61)

8/11 The Demon King’s Champion (Chapter 55 → 59) Crush3d!! (Chapter 58 → 62)

8/18 Devil’s Bookshelf (Chapter 71 → 75 [Fine arco]) Nine Stones (Chapter 34 → 38)

8/25 Universal Love Bazaar (Chapter 59 → 63) Hugger Mugger (Chapter 50 → 54) THE NEWS OF JULY AND AUGUST ON THE APP July 21, 2023

The Thousand Eye-Carp

by Liyuwany – Kuiakan Comics

Webtoon (Fantasy – Slice of Life) Qian Muli, the Thousand-Eyed Carp, is an immortal fantastic creature who would like to leave this world. But every time she tries, her life is always saved by some human. Because of these acts of kindness, she abandons her initial idea and begins to integrate into human society. The entire Jundo catalog can be accessed via the App and the Website (www.jundo.it) with a monthly subscription of 1.99 euros or an annual subscription of 19.99 euros. The first chapters of all works is instead free to anyone who signs up and a 30-day free trial is available, as are the over 30+ works Jundo Always Free. Paper Originals are also available in the Jundo Comics Shop, the proceeds of which, excluding shipping and printing costs, go entirely to the artist. To stay up to date on releases and news:

