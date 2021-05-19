More than three weeks and the whereabouts of Tomás Gimeno have not yet been found, who left with his two young daughters, Anna and Olivia, on April 27. Members of the Civil Guard try to find the father and the 1 and 6-year-old girls, without success at the moment.

They have been joined this week Junco, a Civil Guard dog expert in detecting biological and bone remains that it has detected three hot spots in the house of the father of the little girls. It is a spaniel that will be two years old in August. He arrived last Sunday by plane to Santa Cruz de Tenerife along with your human guide. In addition to Junco, Bill, a three-year-old Belgian shepherd, has also arrived.; They both search the father’s house, boat and car in search of remains that provide new clues.

Unit created in 2006

Together with four other agents they form this specialized unit, whose origin dates back to 2006, following in the footsteps of the one that already existed at that time in Switzerland. They are part of a larger unit such as Cynological Service, made up of 500 dogs experts in the detection of drugs, explosives and the rescue of living people.

Like his brother Dylan, in the same unit, Junco became part of the Civil Guard as a puppy, from the quarry of a local policeman in San Fernando (Cádiz), who educates this type of dog in a selfless way. Xena, named after the warrior princess from the television series, is a single female of a group that is completed with Ator.

Bottled water, select feed …

Most live in the headquarters, located in El Pardo (Madrid), a place where the puppies are prepared to become future agents. But others like Junco and his brother Dylan are lucky enough to live in the house of their guides.

The importance of Junco is such that traveled on the plane with his guide, thus avoiding possible colds from traveling in the hold. In addition, he sleeps with him in a hotel in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, while Bill does it in the facilities of the Civil Guard in La Laguna. Their guides only give them drink bottled water, in order to avoid indispositions. And to eat, the best feed in Europe.

Search experience

Junco’s partner, Bill, participated in the search for Marta Calvo, among others. Meanwhile, the second is the nephew of Marley, another dog who was part of the armed institute and who was in the research work by Diana Quer and Gabriel Cruz, before dying in 2019.

Now the search is focused on the Tomás Gimeno farm, the last place where the father is known to have been with the girls. A neighbor claimed to have heard the little girls play on the afternoon of the disappearance.