Tekken 8 got its moment in the sun at The Game Awards last night, and for fans of the long-running fighting game franchise like me, one thing stood out: Jun Kazama’s return.

Jun Kazama, Jin’s mother, made her debut in 1995’s Tekken 2 and hasn’t been a playable character in the mainline Tekken series since. 27 years later, she’s back and it looks like she hasn’t aged a day. Tekken time logic, I guess.

The trailer below focuses on the Tekken 8 story (Tekken has an actual real life Guinness World Record for being the longest-running video game storyline!). Once again the Mishimas are at each other’s throats, with Tekken 8 picking up where Tekken 7 left off and the war between father and son Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama heating up. When all appears lost, Jin looks up and sees his mother’s dramatic return of her. I doubt there’s much interest in a family selfie.

Here’s the Tekken 8 gameplay and story trailer.

You’ll also spot the return of a raft of fan-favorite characters, including Paul Phoenix (look at his hair!), Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson and Jack-8.



Paul’s really let his hair down.



I am the Law!

As for gameplay, there’s a focus on aggressive tactics and dynamic and destructible environments. The trailer shows the new Heat System mechanic, which triggers aggressive attacks with special moves and buffs abilities.

Tekken 8 launches on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.