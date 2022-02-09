SidralGames develops this proposal where you have to save some small golden lizards from being kidnapped.

Hooks have become a recurring tool in video games in recent years. Now, from Spain, the team of SidralGames signs a proposal based mainly on this device, specifically on a laser hook which will allow players to jump and swing between randomly generated platforming levels to accomplish a challenging mission.

The proposal has been baptized by its commissioned studio as El Gancho, and it is officially presented as a 2D action and platform video game that incorporates as a fun main mechanic the movement of hooking and swinging, infinite randomly generated levels, challenging bosses and a series of challenges created especially to test our ability with the hook.

All this has one goal, and it is none other than to save some small golden lizards, baptized as coconuts, that have been kidnapped by the evil Pogovon empire that wants to use them to power their deadly weapons. “Will you be able to escape? Will you be able to destroy those super weapons? Can you save all the Cocos?“, explain its authors, inviting us to kill the enemies with our trail or with ricocheting bullets, improve the character and do everything necessary to overcome the challenge.

If you want to know more, SidralGames shares a trailer and several images of the proposal that can be purchased for 6.99 on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

