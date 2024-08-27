Jumps | A couple from Espoo has a wild hobby where they “defy death” – The video shows the “death diving” jump

The idea of ​​karting is to pose in the air looking wild and straighten at the last moment to a safe landing position.

Anni Widell and Roni Hanhineva practice karting, where you jump belly-first towards the water from a height of up to tens of meters. According to the couple, safety is everything in the sport.

Plop. A stone flying down from a height of ten meters breaks the surface of the water. A second, third and fourth stone falls.

Falling from the edge of the cliff into the water takes a couple of seconds. A fifth and sixth splash is heard, then a shout:

“Three, two, one!”

This time the splash is multiple. The surface of the water is shattered by a falling person.