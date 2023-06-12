On the occasion of the PC Gaming Show 2023, a new trailer Of Jumplight Odyssey, a space-themed management game in which you have to manage a spaceship on the run in deep space. Let’s see the video:

Lead your crew on a daring outer space escape to the Perpetual Star in this roguelite space colony simulator.

Escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan and the warlike Zutopan as you build, repair, sustain, defend and grow against the backdrop of your starship’s many decks. Now that your homeworld is destroyed and your people scattered, it’s up to you to keep Hope alive in a perilous adventure across the galaxy!

Ah, one more thing… There is a pig. You can pet it. Need I say more?

As Commander, you must tend to the needs of everyone on the ship – from socialization, sleep and food to water and air. No, Wi-Fi does not fall within this range of needs.

A fascinating and immersive gaming experience inside a spaceship, with a crew who lead their lives as normal: eat, sleep, work and survive. Members will interact with each other as brothers, sisters, lovers, friends and rivals. We hope there aren’t too many interactions of the latter type, but we don’t promise anything.

The mood and ideas are contagious! In this all-star soap opera, relationships and quarrels have a direct impact on the crew. Keep up hope, or prepare to face the consequences!

If you want more information, read our tried Jumplight Odyssey.