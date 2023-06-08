The League of Geeks development studio has released a new gameplay trailers Of Jumplight Odyssey on the occasion of the Guerrilla Collective event. More precisely, it is a video in which the game is commented by the developers, who explain some of the main systems available to players.

It is a movie of two and a half minutes which shows the gameplay of the game, as well as the various environments of the spaceship that we will have to manage to save ourselves from an impending threat.

Lead your crew on a daring escape through outer space to the Perpetual star in this space colony roguelite simulator.

Escape the clutches of Admiral Voltan and the warlike Zutopan as you build, repair, sustain, defend and grow against the backdrop of your starship’s many decks. Now that your homeworld is destroyed and your people scattered, it’s up to you to keep Hope alive in a perilous adventure across the galaxy!

Ah, one more thing… There is a pig. You can pet it. Need I say more?

As Commander, you must tend to the needs of everyone on the ship – from socialization, sleep and food to water and air. No, Wi-Fi does not fall within this range of needs.

A fascinating and immersive gaming experience inside a spaceship, with a crew who lead their lives as normal: eat, sleep, work and survive. Members will interact with each other as brothers, sisters, lovers, friends and rivals. We hope there aren’t too many interactions of the latter type, but we don’t promise anything.

The mood and ideas are contagious! In this all-star soap opera, relationships and quarrels have a direct impact on the crew. Keep up hope, or prepare to face the consequences!

Before leaving we remind you that Jumplight Odyssey is in development for PC, Xbox Series X and S and PS5.