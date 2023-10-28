Drivers reported that frequent quarrels always occur at the exits of some roads, and the lanes designated for turning at traffic lights, as some drivers do not adhere to their turn in line, and forcefully attempt to bypass the queue of waiting vehicles, which causes disputes, quarrels, and stubbornness, which may end in side collision accidents between… Vehicles.

While some drivers consider such behavior to be an infringement on the rights of other road users, and call for tougher punishment for those who do not adhere to the mandatory lane, others see the importance of enhancing traffic culture and applying the principle of tolerance in such situations.

Hazem Qaoud said that he cannot find an explanation for the behavior of some drivers, who pass a long line of cars wanting to leave a lane or turn from the left lane at a traffic light, indicating that usually no one is allowed to exceed his turn on the road except within narrow limits, such as: The driver missed the opportunity to park in the appropriate lane.

Muhammad Abdullah stressed the importance of enhancing traffic culture among drivers, at the level of respect for the rights of others, and adherence to driving ethics on the road.

He added that it is frequently observed that drivers overtake and do not adhere to the mandatory lane, especially in single-lane lanes that witness congestion, as they forcefully enter the front of their vehicles in front of other vehicles, in order to shorten the waiting time, which is met with resentment from drivers of other vehicles who see This behavior constitutes a violation of their rights.

Abeer Saeed agreed with him, saying that sometimes stubbornness occurs between drivers, as one of them wants to pass the queue of vehicles, and the others do not allow him to do so, until he has the opportunity to do so, indicating that the perpetrators of such aggressive behavior need to submit to… Courses and lectures to enhance their level of traffic culture on the road, and teach them how to respect the rights of others.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police has raised awareness of the danger of not adhering to the mandatory lane at signalized intersections, noting that it has activated automatic control of drivers who do not adhere to the mandatory lane at intersections, in order to prevent overtaking by drivers at intersections.

The Director of the Traffic Studies and Research Branch of the Traffic Engineering and Road Safety Department of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Major Engineer Muhammad Hamad Al-Issaei, said that the mandatory lane is the path that the vehicle driver is obligated to follow, and not to depart from it around intersections controlled by traffic lights, and the vehicle driver must adhere to exiting the intersection. On the path from which he entered the intersection, to avoid traffic accidents. Al-Esayi warned that failure to adhere to the mandatory lane leads to a high risk, due to the type of accidents that occur at intersections, according to the engineering design of the intersections. In this case, the vehicle driver may collide, and the car may overturn, often resulting in injuries and deaths, and the possibility of running over pedestrians.

