The members of the Spanish artistic swimming team, during a training session at the 2019 World Cup.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has canceled the Pre-Olympics of jumping, artistic swimming and open water that were to be held in Japan between April and May. FINA sent a letter to the national federations stating that the events have been canceled because the covid-19 precautions planned by the organizers “will not adequately guarantee” the safety of athletes in qualifying events for the Olympic Games that will be held in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8. This week, FINA will decide if these tests are held elsewhere and the new dates, although the organizers of Tokyo-2020 are still waiting to know the details of the cancellation.

The events canceled are the Jumping World Cup, from April 18 to 23, qualifying for the Games, as well as the Artistic Swimming Pre-Olympic, from May 1 to 4, in Tokyo, and the Open Water Pre-Olympic, on April 30. May, in Fukuoka.

“We are aware that they intend to cancel. On the other hand, we are still trying to confirm the details and we need to have more discussions with them, ”says Yasuo Mori, Deputy Executive Director of the Tokyo 2020 Games Operations Office. The suspension of the events may be a setback for the organizers of the Games and the image of the event.

Problem for the preparation of Spanish athletes

The cancellation of appointments fully affects Spanish athletes. The artistic swimming team, made up of ten athletes, including Ona Carbonell, and seven more people, was about to start a stricter confinement plan at the CAR of Sant Cugat to prevent any of its members from testing positive for covid -19. The protocol establishes that if two members of the team test positive, they are excluded from the Pre-Olympic. Spain has an Olympic place for the duos event, but the team must earn one of the three places at stake to participate in the Games after its absence in Rio 2016.

Seven jumpers, five men and two women, were going to concentrate from April 8 to 12 in the CAR of Sant Cugat and shortly after they set out to Tokyo and compete in the World Cup that was to begin on April 18, qualifying for the Games .

In open water, Paula Ruiz and María de Valdés were the two swimmers who were going to compete for the place that Spain has as long as they classified among the top ten in the Fukuoka event. In the men’s category, Alberto Martínez is already classified for the Games.

You can follow SPORTS in Facebook and Twitter, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.