Jump Force It could be considered a precedent title and although it was a success that brought together several of the most important characters in the world of manga and anime, since its launch in 2018 no more has been heard about it.

However, Jump Stars Ultimax could be the expected news. It looks like it could be developed by CyberConnect2 (Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections).

And it’s likely to be exclusive to Sony, in other words it would be coming out for PlayStation 4 and 5. If so, we could expect the big announcement at the PlayStation Showcase this May 24 of 2023.

Source: Leak

It is likely that Jump Stars Ultimax contains cinematics to clarify the narrative, but what kind of fighting game it will be is yet to be revealed. That is also a mystery that is not confirmed.

A Reddit site mentions that the final bosses Jump Stars Ultimax they could belong to the great shonen anime and it is quoted Dragon Ball, Naruto and One Piece. In addition, the same site revealed that there is a trailer that lasts one minute and 43 seconds.

Although it is only a rumor, if it is true, it could be one of the most exciting installments of 2023.

The Jump Stars Ultimax preview?: Jump Force

Jump Force It was discontinued on February 8, 2023, but it was an installment available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Nintendo Switch.

In 2021 its server for America was closed.

