As you already know, Citizen Sleeper received its third DLC, Episode: PURGE, in March 2023. This causes the development team to be “free” of commitments. What will he do from now on? As disclosed, Jump Over the Age is working on a new project.

In preparation for the May 5, 2023 anniversary, the creators of Citizen Sleeper promised a series of announcements and one of them was that designer Gareth Damian Martin and collaborators Guillaume Singelin and Amos Roddy will collaborate on a new game with Fellow Traveller. editor of Citizen Sleeper. Obviously nothing has been revealed at the moment, except that it’s something “fantastic” and that a full announcement will come in the “near future”.

Citizen Sleeper was appreciated and has a sufficiently high GPA (82/100 on Metacritic). In our review, we explained that “Citizen Sleeper is a title that we feel like promoting without too much hesitation because it represents what any author’s game should be: a personal work that carries out its main theme within its systems, namely that makes alive its ultimate meaning in the game mechanics, not in some summary text, whether it’s made of characters or videos. It’s a pity how sometimes it falls into the caption, but it’s a small price to pay to try an original role-playing game and full of interesting elements.”

Citizen Sleeper

We can therefore say that whatever the new Jump Over the Age project is, we should keep an eye on it.