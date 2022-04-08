Mexico City.- The Covid infections reported by the Ministry of Health on the rise. The dependence yesterday registered 32 thousand 216 new caseson Wednesday it reported 12,144 cases, while on Tuesday the figure was 4,223 new infections.

According to specialists the increase may be due to the relaxation of prevention measures, but also to a reclassification of cases of 2021.

Although it was requested clarification to the Ssa, it did not report the cause of the increase.

For virologist Andreu Comas, a researcher at the Mexican Genomic Surveillance Consortium, the 165 percent increase in cases in the last day could be the result of the fact that in some states the use of face masks has been stopped and massive political and sporting events have been held.

In addition, he considered, it has to do with the arrival at Mexico from BA2, subvariant of Omicron.

“You can see that there are several states where there is significant growth in BA2 and all these factors have to do with the increase that we present today,” he said.

However, the UNAM academic, Arturo Erdély, the increase from yesterday to today, by reporting date, is due to a reclassification of 2021 cases listed as negative in open data and reclassified them to positive.

“Today’s increase does not correspond to reality”assured via social networks.

On April 6, 5,683,288 cases were registered and yesterday there were 5,715,504.