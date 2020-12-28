Jump into the NHL



Ice hockey talent Stützle signs in Ottawa





Tim Stützle is on the ice during a training course for the German national ice hockey team.

Ottawa The Viersener ice hockey player has now officially arrived in the North American professional league NHL. He signed his contract with the Ottawa Senators. He is currently playing at the U20 World Cup.

Ice hockey talent Tim Stützle has now officially signed his contract with the Ottawa Senators from the North American professional league NHL. As the club announced, the 18-year-old native of Viersener signed an entry contract for three years. Stützle was selected third by the Canadians in the talent draft in October.

“Tim has an exceptional mix of speed, technical ability and game overview that our fans will enjoy for years to come,” said Pierre Dorion, Senators General Manager. Stützle had last kept fit with his old club Adler Mannheim, which now terminated the contract with him. In addition, the young professional was recently named captain of the German U20 team for the current World Cup in Canada.

There Germany is under pressure after two defeats at the start (including 2:16 against Canada) in the group stage, which is why Stützle wants to concentrate on the next game on Tuesday night. “Now my focus is on the World Cup and the next game against Slovakia,” he said: “But I’m really happy and still can’t really believe it and can’t wait to go to Ottawa soon . “

