













Jump Festa 2024 will not stay in Japan, it will have a global stream









He Jump Festa 2024 It will be held in Chiba from December 16 to 17, 2023. It is an event in which important information about anime is revealed in addition to different activities. However, this year it will have a new modality. More details below.

Nevertheless, Not all Jump Festa 2024 will be broadcast live. Some videos will be released at the end of December and will be available for a limited time. At the end of the day, they are the firsts of the great titles in the anime industry, it couldn’t be that simple.

As usual, Jump Festa 2024 will have several scenarios to better organize the days. We will have:

Jump Super Stage RED: will have information on Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man.

Jump Super Stage BLUE: will release details of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Mashle, Dr. Stone and Hell’s Paradise.

Jump Studio: Red Cat Ramen and Oshi no Ko.

Source: Studio MAPPA

The first two scenarios are the main ones that will inform about the most anticipated titles, while the last one will have information about the deliveries that look promising but are not yet consolidated with the public.

Jump Super Stage RED will even have a simultaneous interpretation in English.

We recommend you: Jump Festa 2022 will finally have activities outside Japan

About the Jump Festa 2024 stages

Jump Super Stage RED

Saturday, December 16

Haikyu!!: 19:30 – 20:30 (Friday the 15th)

Jujutsu Kaisen: 21:10 – 21:50 (Friday the 15th)

(Friday the 15th) Ao no Exorcist: 22:50 – 23:30 (Friday the 15th)

The Prince of Tennis II: 00:30 – 1:10 (Saturday 16)

My Hero Academia: 2:10 – 2:50 (Saturday 16)

Sunday, December 17

Kaiju No. 8: 19:30 – 20:10 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) Rurouni Kenshin: 21:10 – 21:50 (Saturday 16)

Spy x Family: 22:50 – 23:30 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) Chainsaw Man: 00:30 – 1:10 (Sunday the 17th)

(Sunday the 17th) One Piece: 2:10 – 3:00 (Sunday the 17th)

Jump Super Stage BLUE

Saturday, December 16

Blue Box: 6:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Friday the 15th)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: 19:45 – 20:15 (Friday the 15th)

Dandadan: 21:00 – 21:30 (Friday the 15th)

Mashle: Magic and muscles: 22:15 – 22:45 (Friday the 15th)

Undead Unlock: 23:30 – 00:00 (Friday the 15th)

(Friday the 15th) The Elusive Samurai: 00:45 – 1:15 (Saturday the 16th)

Mission: Yozakura Family: 2:00 – 2:30 (Saturday the 16th)

Sunday, December 17

Gintama: 18:30 – 19:00 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) Bleach: 19:45 – 20:15 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) World Trigger: 21:00 – 21:30 (Saturday 16)

Dr. Stone: 22:15 – 22:45 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku: 23:30 – 00:00 (Saturday 16)

(Saturday 16) Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective and It’s Time for “Torture”, Princess: 00:40 – 1:20 (Sunday the 17th)

Hokkaido girls are super adorable! & Chained Soldier: 2:00 – 2:50 (Sunday the 17th)

So, what kind of scenario are you going to tune in? You are excited? Maybe it will be announced

second season of Chainsaw Man or maybe something Hell’s Paradise.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 35 times, 35 visits today)