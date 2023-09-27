DeNA And Shueisha they announced JUMP: Assemble, a new title for mobile devices dedicated to the publishing house’s most beloved heroes. Only the China and Korea versions will be available at launch and will be released during 2024 on iOS and Android devices throughout Southeast Asia. However, the company has assured that it is already planning to expand the territories in which the game will be available in the future.

JUMP: Assemble is a MOBA that will see teams of five players compete online using characters from series such as Dragon Ball, one piece, Naruto, Bleach, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen, Mashle and many others. Furthermore, new characters from other series published on will be added in the future Weekly Shonen Jump.

We therefore just have to wait for further information on this new mobile title.

