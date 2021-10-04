A fortnight of actions throughout the municipality includes the Tourism Sustainability Plan presented yesterday by the Jumilla City Council, with which the municipality opts to get up to 3.6 million euros from European ‘Next Generation’ funds.

To attend this call, the local government team commissioned a study from a specialized company with the intention of making a diagnosis and gathering the opinion of citizens on the executions to be included. Thus, a survey was prepared, in which the residents answered different questions related to the opportunities, threats, weaknesses and strengths of local tourism, as well as those actions considered a priority to develop in the next three years. From there, the conclusions were drawn that have made it possible to prepare this final document, which sets out the actions to be carried out.

The plan is based on four axes. The first is limited to the green transition, in which the adaptation of the Cañada Real ecotourism path (300,000 euros) and the landscape restoration of the botanical garden (600,000 euros) are proposed. Another axis is related to energy efficiency, and includes the pedestrianization of Cánovas del Castillo street and the adjacent streets (750,000 euros) and the remodeling of the Estacada road with an investment of 50,000 euros. Regarding the digital transition section, it includes implementing tools to improve interaction with tourists (275,000 euros), training in innovative technologies for the tourism sector (85,000 euros) and the creation of a destination brand for promotion ( 75,000 euros).

The program also contemplates giving a boost to the creation of new products



Finally, the axis that includes the greatest number of actions is that of competitiveness, in order to support companies and increase the profitability of the destination.

The Consistory proposes the adaptation of heritage resources for tourist use (300,000 euros), the improvement of equipment (250,000 euros), the adaptation of spaces in the urban center for tourist purposes (370,000 euros), the enhancement of the sites (75,000 euros ), the approval of nature trails (200,000 euros), the implementation of a quality system (20,000 euros), a technical secretariat (150,000 euros) and a program of ‘mentoring’ and acceleration of companies for the creation of new products (100,000 euros).

Promotion actions



“It requires mature and feasible approaches immediately,” said the mayor, Juana Guardiola, in the presentation of the plan.

For her part, the Councilor for Tourism, María Quílez, reported on the latest promotional actions that have been carried out, such as “the appearance in the magazine ‘Paradores’ and the labeling of a vehicle in the Dakar 2022”.

The mayor added that “there has also been continuity in recent months to other initiatives. Thus, the ‘Jumilla, open and generous’ brand has once again been promoted through the ‘Taste, breathe and feel’ campaign in different media ”. And he recalled that this week a new video has been edited, in this case about the possibilities for sports that Jumilla has, which has been presented to the ‘BeActive Municipalities’ contest, convened by the Higher Sports Council.