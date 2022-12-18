THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, December 19, 2022, 00:00



Jumillano Pascual Tomás Hernández has recently been elected one of the twelve members of the Budget and Finance Committee of the International Criminal Court, in the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, held a few days ago in The Hague.

Pascual Tomás is a tax inspector and has extensive experience in different international organizations. He was deputy general director of Customs Management of the Customs and Excise Department of the State Tax Administration Agency. He was also vice president of the Commissioner for the Tobacco Market and has served as head of unit of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. He is also an inspector for the Economy and Treasury Services.

Rooted to his land



The mayoress of Jumilla, Juana Guardiola, wanted to convey her congratulations on the appointment. The councilor said she felt “very proud to have a Jumillano as a Spanish representative on this committee, as well as his brilliant professional career, which, she is sure, will continue to grow.” Guardiola emphasized that “Pascual, son of Ángel and Lucía, as he likes to say, is also a simple, humble and hard-working person, very attached to his family and who is rooted in his land as a flag”. The mayoress did not want to hide that she was “very excited about his appointment.”