He collected the award, dedicated it to his parents and invited all those present to go to Jumilla “to have a wine.” Roque Baños (Jumilla, 1968) achieved his first Goya in 2003. He did it with ‘Sevillana para Carlos’, a song he composed for the movie’ Salomé ‘, by Carlos Saura, in a year in which the great winner was’ Los Mondays al sol ‘, by Fernando León de Aranoa, distinguished in the categories for best film, best director and best actor for the performance of Javier Bardem.

It was the first prize in a career full of accolades. A regular at the great film festival, Baños accumulates more than a dozen nominations and three awards: the one obtained with Saura’s work and two more for best original music that would arrive in 2008 for ‘Las thirteen roses’, by Emilio Martínez-Lázaro ; and in 2009 for ‘Los crimes de Oxford’, by Álex de la Iglesia. Since then he has not stopped having options and next Saturday he will repeat in the pools.

Nominated for the soundtrack of ‘Adú’, by Salvador Calvo, and the song ‘Sababoo’, also for this film and in the company of Cherif Badua, Baños is calm: «If I’m honest, I don’t usually pay attention to the awards, maybe because I have a lot of work, but when I found out it was a pleasant surprise, “he confessed in these pages the day his double nomination was announced. Quite the opposite of that first time in 2003, when when he went up on stage he could barely hide his nerves: “I’m falling down,” he acknowledged at that gala marked by the ‘No to war!’ raised by actors, directors and other professionals in the sector, and in which the Jumillano, also nominated in the category for best original music for ‘800 bullets’, by Álex de la Iglesia, was able to do ‘double’.