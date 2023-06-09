We are in the month of June, which means that high temperatures are present in most of the cities that make up Mexico, which is why many decide, instead of drinking water, to buy one of the famous flavored waters. However, according to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) this may not be a good idea.

Commonly, many people tend to think that the flavored waters sold in supermarkets and corner stores are more “healthy” than soft drinksbut a recent laboratory study has shown the opposite.

And it is that, according to the analyzes carried out by the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office, in the market of flavored drinks that are sold throughout the Mexican Republic, there are some that have more sugar and flavorings than some soft drinks.

One of the biggest deceptions of these flavored drinks is that many of them claim, on their packaging, that they have natural juice, when, in reality, only 1% of the total packaging corresponds to it.

In general, Profeco points out, the flavored waters offered in the Mexican market contain the sweeteners and preservatives that are declared on their labels, although there are some that have more sugar than a Coca Cola.

The results that appear in the May 2021 edition of the Consumer Magazine derive from the laboratory analyzes that Profeco carried out on a total of 26 flavored drinks, of which 10 are without calories, 4 without non-caloric sweeteners with added sugars, and, finally, 12 with non-caloric sweeteners and added sugars.

Some drinks that were studied were:

*Ami Jumex

*Sky mini of the Valley

*e.purita Essemtials

*Bonafont Juizzy

* Bonafont Levite

*Jumex Fresh Citrus

*from Valle Limón&Nada

*Fruit Valley

According to Profeco studies, the following flavored drinks that are offered in the Mexican Republic contain more sugar than a Coca Cola:

*Orange: contains 33.33 grams of sugar per 330-milliliter container, while a 330-milliliter Coca Cola contains 25 grams of sugar.

*Jumex Orangeade Frutzzo: the 600 milliliter presentation has 48 grams of sugar, while a 600 milliliter Coca Cola contains 45 grams of sugar.