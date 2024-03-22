In these fragrant days of the blessed month of Ramadan, Dubai flourishes with many colors of celebration, with a mixture of activities, events, initiatives, and an active and relentless movement. During the holy month, the city’s streets, roads, and “furjans” are covered with a wonderful suit of decorations, rejoicing in the beginning of the month of fasting and all that this occasion brings. The importance and various forms of celebration associated with it constitute an aspect of the conscience of the people of the Emirates, and customs and traditions that have been passed down through generations in celebrating the month of Ramadan to show the extent of welcoming its arrival, bringing with it breezes of goodness and blessing.

The manifestations of the celebration of the month of Ramadan are unmistakable in various parts of Dubai, which were decorated with lights above the facades of buildings, houses, and shopping centers, as well as mosques whose minarets, domes, and facades were lit up to welcome the month of the Qur’an, within the framework of the many celebrations brought together this year by the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign, which was launched under the directives of… His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, within the framework of the Council’s keenness to promote the community and national events and occasions that Dubai celebrates throughout the year, and in an effort to create an umbrella that brings together these celebrations and ensures coordination between them.

Jumeirah Street

The festive scenes in the Emirate of Dubai are evident in many of its regions, but they take on a unique character in Jumeirah Road, which is considered one of its most prominent tourist areas and one of the most important traffic arteries and vital roads in Dubai, where the street is covered, and along its length, starting from the Etihad House Museum all the way to Madinat Jumeirah, With a charming view with wonderful aesthetic paintings drawn by the magnificent lights extending along this vital tourist street, adding to its beauty and splendor, within the framework of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign and in cooperation with “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, which is the campaign aimed at coordinating the festive aspects of the month of Ramadan. And highlighting it in a way that matches the city’s global status.

Regarding Jumeirah Road and the roads of Dubai being covered with an attractive robe of decorations on this occasion, Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, says: “The many festive appearances spread throughout Dubai reflect… The extent of its connection to the spiritual, heritage and cultural constants deeply rooted in its society… Jumeirah Road has reserved a special place for itself in the memory of the people of Dubai, and it tells the story of the development and prosperity of a city that has transformed, within a few decades, into a prominent commercial, financial and economic center on the international scene with the vision and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him… Jumeirah Road today is one of the most prominent vital centers in the vibrant heart of the city, with world-class tourist, entertainment and commercial facilities.”

He added: Beautifying and decorating the city of Dubai is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Dubai to be the best city for living in the world, and comes in line with the axes of the Dubai Urban Plan (Dubai 2040), which focuses on raising the quality of life and doubling spaces. 105% green, as green spaces are environmentally important, in addition to their cosmetic importance,” pointing out that Dubai is working according to a comprehensive plan to expand the scope of cosmetic green spaces to include all areas of Dubai, with a focus on expanding the planting of trees and flowers in the streets, public roads, squares and parks. In accordance with Dubai's sustainability standards, including sustainable irrigation projects.

Mattar Al Tayer confirmed that Dubai is continuing to beautify the city through an integrated road map to beautify all areas of the emirate, which includes, in addition to afforestation and increasing the green area, implementing creative and artistic works on the facades of buildings, on the right of way, at intersections and roundabouts, while taking advantage of urban spaces. These works will be carried out in accordance with international best practices in city beautification.

Mattar Al Tayer praised the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign this year in terms of coordinating the activities and celebrations of the holy month, stressing that “Dubai, with its cosmopolitan nature, has never abandoned its Emirati identity and its Gulf Arab culture, but today it presents a unique model for a global community that includes more than 200 nationalities.” It lives in complete harmony, which is evident in celebrating various occasions in which it embraces everyone and makes them a part of its celebrations, to spread happiness and joy among its residents and visitors from all over the world.”

Jumeirah Road is one of the most attractive streets in Dubai for the residents of the emirate and its visitors from inside and outside the country due to its lively nature, as a long chain of restaurants and cafes spread along its sides, as well as beach areas, facilities and tourist facilities, the most important of which is the Union House Museum, as well as many important hotels, the most prominent of which is The Bulgari Resort and the Jumeirah Hotel Group, which includes the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, the Al Naseem, Mina Al Salam and Al Qasr hotels, in addition to Souq Madinat Jumeirah.

Jumeirah Grand Mosque

One of the most important festive features during the month of Ramadan, which cannot be missed by the eye on this ancient street, are the dazzling light shapes that adorn the facade of the Jumeirah Grand Mosque, which is also one of the most important and famous tourist attractions in the Emirate of Dubai, and which was opened in the year 1978 to become a prominent landmark within the scene. Urban development of the emirate.

The latest technologies were used in these light shapes, through which the entire mosque building is covered, including its minarets and dome, with exquisite designs that are in harmony with the nature of the place and the surrounding area, which daily attracts thousands of visitors from inside and outside the country. Similar techniques were also used to install dazzling light formations on the floor. The facades of many mosques and major buildings in various areas of Dubai become more splendid and radiant on this occasion, as an emphasis on spreading joy in the month of giving and blessing.

Celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan remain an integral part of the Emirati cultural identity, as they are a living expression of many noble values ​​that the people of the Emirates hold dear, as these festive manifestations reflect the social and solidarity spirit that characterizes the people of Dubai and the people of the Emirates in general.

It is noteworthy that the “#Ramadan_in_Dubai” campaign is being implemented by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, by coordinating the celebrations of the holy month of Ramadan, in partnership with a large number of government and private agencies in Dubai, including various community events that are specific to the month. Al-Fadil, for the first time that Ramadan activities, events and initiatives have been brought together under a unified framework that ensures the highest levels of coordination among them to ensure that the celebration of the holy month is as complete as possible.