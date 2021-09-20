Jumeirah Group, working in the field of luxury hotel management and a member of Dubai Holding, launched the National Vocational Training Program with the aim of training university citizens and qualifying them to become future leaders in the tourism and hospitality sector, which is one of the strongest sectors of the country, in addition to pushing the wheel of Emiratisation and nurturing local skills To prepare tomorrow’s leaders and pioneers of innovation.

The program also offers opportunities to develop the skills of job seekers and enrich practical and cultural experiences, under the supervision of the team of world-class hospitality experts in the group. The vocational training process will take place in different functional areas within the hotel departments. Moreover, the trainees will participate in a series of induction courses in pursuit of a comprehensive understanding of the structure organizational and functions of the respective hotel before completing their training plan.

In order to better familiarize the trainees with the basic principles of the “Jumeirah Group” and the brand, the Group’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Elaine Dubois de Belay, was hosted in an introductory session held at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel, during which she shared with them the group’s vision through which it implemented many strategies to attract Distinguished citizens and their development to senior positions in the group.

Munira Al Taher, Director of Emiratisation and Human Resources Department at Jumeirah Group, said: “The Jumeirah Group is keen to attract the best skills, launch new development programs and support the growth of Emiratis within the group. To the group’s national program, which saw the appointment of many Emirati nationals to various positions, and contributed to enabling them to build a successful career in the hospitality sector.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

