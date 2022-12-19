Jumbo Ice Tea with names such as Inner Beauty, Good Energy and Feel Immune won the Golden Wind Egg from food watchdog Foodwatch this year. According to Dutch consumers, these are the most misleading food products of this year.

The Ice Tea was nominated by Foodwatch because it would mainly be water with added vitamins and a lot of sugar.

Almost 8500 people cast their vote this edition, of whom almost half (47 percent) voted for Jumbo. According to Foodwatch, the supermarket chain has already promised to adjust the texts on the packaging of the iced tea series.

Kellogg's received almost a third of the vote because it packs less product than before. More than a fifth of the votes went to a Pure Craft salad of potato and free-range egg from Dirk/Dekamarkt, which was previously described as 'from grandma'. The supermarket has also promised to adjust the packaging and remove both the terms artisan and granny.





