Vader, working on his first season with Jumbo-Visma, tumbled over the guardrail in a descent. Doctors immediately started operating in the hospital. His condition was initially critical, but later in the evening his team reported that Vader’s condition was stable. Jumbo-Visma doctor Robert Kempers was with him. His parents left on couple and jumped to Spain.
Patrick Vader, director of SportZeeland, reported in the evenings that stents had been placed in Milan’s carotid arteries because they were narrowed. He also has broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder blade. Vader was kept under anesthesia, keeping good brain function (because of those carotid arteries) as the first priority.
In the Tour of the Basque Country, Vader was in the peloton chasing a leading group about 100 kilometers from the finish in the fifth stage. Things went wrong in one of the descents in the north of Spain. Father fell and fell down next to the road.
The Olympian – he finished tenth in Tokyo in mountain biking – has only just become a road cyclist. Vader had an excellent first few months and was in the Tour of the Basque Country accompanying classification leader Primoz Roglic and the Dane Jonas Vingegaard. He himself was 32nd after four stages.
