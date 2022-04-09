Vader, working on his first season with Jumbo-Visma, tumbled over the guardrail in a descent. Doctors immediately started operating in the hospital. His condition was initially critical, but later in the evening his team reported that Vader’s condition was stable. Jumbo-Visma doctor Robert Kempers was with him. His parents left on couple and jumped to Spain.

Patrick Vader, director of SportZeeland, reported in the evenings that stents had been placed in Milan’s carotid arteries because they were narrowed. He also has broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder blade. Vader was kept under anesthesia, keeping good brain function (because of those carotid arteries) as the first priority.