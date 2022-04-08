Milan Vader crashed hard on Friday during the Tour of the Basque Country. De Middelburger, who is in his first season at Jumbo-Visma, tumbled over the guardrail in the descent. Doctors immediately started operating in Bilbao hospital. His situation is critical.

Father (26) was in the peloton chasing a leading group about 100 kilometers before the finish. It went wrong in one of the descents in the north of Spain. He went down and fell down next to the road.

Robert Kempers, the doctor of Jumbo-Visma, is with him in Bilbao. Milan Vader's parents left for Spain on a spur of the moment. They want to be with him as soon as possible. Patrick Vader, known as director of SportZeeland, reported in the evenings that stents are immediately placed in the carotid arteries of Milan because they are narrowed. He also has broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder blade. The cyclist is kept under anesthesia, maintaining good brain functions is now the first priority (because of those carotid arteries).

The Olympian – he finished tenth in Tokyo in mountain biking – has only just become a road cyclist. He had excellent first months and was in the Tour of the Basque Country accompanying classification leader Primoz Roglic and the Dane Jonas Vingegaard. He himself was 32nd after four stages. He was recently named Sportsman of Zeeland.