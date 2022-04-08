The 26-year-old Vader was just under 100 kilometers before the finish in the peloton that was chasing a leading group. Things went wrong in one of the descents in the north of Spain. He went down and fell down next to the road. Robert Kempers, the doctor of Jumbo-Visma, is with him in Bilbao.

Milan Vader’s parents left for Spain on a spur of the moment to be with him as soon as possible. Patrick Vader, known as director of SportZeeland, reported in the evenings that stents were immediately placed in Milan’s carotid arteries because they were narrowed. He also has broken vertebrae, a broken collarbone and a broken shoulder blade.