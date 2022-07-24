Jumbo-Visma’s leader Jonas Vingegaard grabbed the overall victory in the Tour. The Dane also won the mountains classification. Wout van Aert took the green jersey. Jumbo-Visma won six stages in the Tour de France in recent weeks.

UAE Team Emirates finished second in the money standings of the Tour by an appropriate distance. The formation of Slovenian leader Tadej Pogacar earned 322,960 euros in the Tour de France. The riders of Astana cycled together 15,000 euros in three weeks.