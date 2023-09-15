In Nyssen’s opinion, a Spanish police officer came too close to Jonas Vingegaard, who had just finished. Nyssen expressed his dissatisfaction about this by pushing the police officer away. He was not appreciated for this, because he was then roughly taken to the ground himself.

Vingegaard – who himself looked with great amazement at what was happening right in front of him – later visited Nyssen to see how he was doing.

Jonas Vingegaard arrived today nine seconds later than teammate and Vuelta leader Sepp Kuss. The Dane does not seem likely to win the Tour of Spain after his victory in the Tour de France. Within Jumbo-Visma it was decided – by mutual agreement – to reach the finish line with Kuss in red.

Vuelta game

