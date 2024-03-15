Jumbo stops meat promotions. It is the first supermarket to issue from/for offers on fresh meat. This makes Jumbo the first supermarket to adjust the price knob to ensure that only 40 percent of protein consumption comes from animal products by 2030 (a government goal to which several supermarkets have committed themselves). Now that average is 60 percent.

The stunt stop does not apply to meat products, snacks and meat that has been processed into other products. Meat is also not disappearing from the brochures and the house magazine Hello. Nevertheless, it is a bold step, says consumption researcher Hans Dagevos (Wageningen University & Research). “Meat is a customer attractor and important for turnover. So this decision can hurt.”

Dagevos also thinks it's brave that Jumbo is the first to come up with this. “Retailers normally don't dare to do anything if others don't participate. This is also a discouraging measure. Supermarkets usually focus on their growing plant-based offering and leave the choice to the customer. That's easier, it doesn't hurt.”

'Great admiration'

Animal welfare organization Wakker Dier, which has been campaigning against kilo bangers for fourteen years and thus got the pop chicken from the supermarket, has “great admiration for the courage” to exclude fresh beef, pork and chicken from offers. Especially based on the idea that “animals pay the price” of cheap meat, according to Collin Molenaar of Wakker Dier. They also point out the environmental impact of meat and the health benefits of a more plant-based diet.

It took a while before Jumbo took this step, says a spokesperson. “We have calculated how we can achieve the intermediate target, 50:50 [dierlijk en plantaardig eiwit] in 2025. That is no easy feat, you have to turn more buttons. To improve the balance on the plate, we also offer a wider vegetable range.”

At the same time, Jumbo emphasizes that discontinuing offers is in line with its policy to guarantee low prices every day, one of Jumbo's so-called seven certainties – the image of an affordable supermarket for everyone must be safeguarded.

'Barbecue king of the Netherlands'

The supermarket's dilemmas were on display when NRC shadowed new CEO Ton van Veen for nine months. Achieving sustainable goals will only be possible if Jumbo sells less animal and more vegetable proteins, a sustainability employee suggested. “We want to be at the forefront, so do that here too,” said a board member. “But we are also proud that we are the barbecue king of the Netherlands,” retorted another director. “That clashes.” Jumbo decided to commit to the protein transition and the goal of 60 percent plant-based by 2030, but also not to draw too much attention to it.

The question is also how activist farmers will respond to the Jumbo decision. Earlier this month, Albert Heijn stopped a campaign by the plant-based Blue Band Roombeter after farmers were angry about the text: 'Still prefer cow butter? Typical herd behavior.'

The last meat offers will be in stores at the end of May. Stopping earlier was not possible because, as the spokesperson says, “there is still a whole chain behind it.” Jumbo may be able to grab a bit of the barbecue season.