Supermarket chain Jumbo's profits collapsed in 2023. The Brabant major grocer was left with 22 million euros, almost 75 percent less than last year. The Van Eerd family, owner of Jumbo, will not pay out a dividend this year due to the poor results. The yellow giant's expansion plans in Belgium are also being significantly toned down and the importance of La Place is being 'reconsidered'.
Sander van Mersbergen, Jurriaan Nolles
Latest update:
29-02-24, 17:13
