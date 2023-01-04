The Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo will continue to sponsor Max Verstappen: this is the main official statement that emerged at the end of the presentation of the company’s annual data, with a communication that is anything but obvious. Last September, in fact, the CEO Fritz van Eerd had been arrested on charges of money laundry, a fact which had then led to the latter’s resignation after his release, which took place in the days following the outbreak of the scandal. Even before Verstappen’s debut in Formula 1, and more specifically in 2014, Jumbo has always been one of the major sponsors of the two-time world champion, with this relationship that will therefore not record interruptions.

However, despite that confirmation, Jumbo has also announced its own retirement from the world of motor racingas stated by the current Ton van Veencurrent CEO of the company: “Motorsport presented itself to us in a special light – he has declared – this also affects our sponsorships. We will no longer continue to do this. We will also critically examine our motorsport businesses. An exception is the contract with Max Verstappen”.

In all of this, however, the future of the team active in the LMP2 PRO/AM endurance category has not been clarified, i.e. the Racing Team Netherlands, sponsored by Jumbo. On the contrary, the sponsorship will continue for other disciplines supported by the Dutch reality, present in the skating and cycling championships.