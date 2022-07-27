Sinaloa.- At a meeting of the Council of the Municipal Potable Water and Sewerage Board of Guasave (Jumapag), it was authorized a salary increase of 5 percent for the workers of the paramunicipalwhere initially the union had requested 9 percent, which was impossible for Jumapag, therefore, it was agreed to only apply what was mentioned.

The technical advice also gave the green light to a bonus of 2 percent to punctual unionized employeesand the paramunicipal manager said that if they fail to comply, the benefit will be withdrawn.

Recognition

At the meeting, the financial statements of the paramunicipal were analyzed and approved, where the Ceapas representative, Juan Carlos Ruiz, pointed out that it is recognizable that spending has been reduced from January to June compared to what was spent in 2021.

The session was headed by the municipal president, Martín Ahumada Quintero, who pondered the actions that have been carried out to try to get Jumapag out of financial problems, and in which the approval of the council stands out, which authorized the signing of the agreement for the state government to pay ISR for the order of 46 million 900 thousand pesos from 2017 at the beginning of 2022.

The treasurer of the Guasave City Council, Marco Antonio Báez Rochín, pointed out that the salary increase cannot be avoided, so he sees it as fair that each employee is paid for his work according to inflation.

He said he was shocked to see that the payroll will increase between 500 and 600 thousand pesos, since Social Security fees, taxes and derivatives are also included.

He invited the administrative body of the Board to see how it can generate that million pesos that will be increased to the payroll between salaries and obligations so that the finances are not affected

“The path is clear, we must review the list of users, clandestine outlets and increase micrometering and debts, I know they are working, but we need to create a program to generate that million pesos that we are going to start generating expenses” said the official.

The representative of Ceapas, Juan Carlos Ruiz, pointed out that the unionized personnel earn more than the trusted one, since on average the unionized is above 10,000 pesos and the average trustee is around 10,000.

He mentioned that one does not have to win more than another, depending on his position, so he invited them to work to match it or improve it.

The council also authorized the purchase of three vactor units, which are semi-new and will have a value of 8,357,102 pesos.