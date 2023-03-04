Although it is true that the service provided by the Municipal Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of guasave It has many failures in almost the entire municipality, the reality is that there are areas in which the situation is usually much worse than in other sectors; as occurs in Juan José Ríos, where the service is also cut if they do not comply with the respective payments.

Former trustee Jaime Heredia made it clear that the jumapag and the service it provides is leaving a lot to be owed and also keeps the inhabitants on the brink of exhaustion, who have to bear the multiple sewage spills that exist in the town, in addition to the fact that the drinking water supply is not good and contains mud and other substances and that despite this they are overcharged for the service that is provided in a very deficient way and that is that the neighbors comment that they are charged up to 100 pesos more than in Los Mochis, where the water is of good quality and there are not so many details.

The worst case is that there are inhabitants who, because they do not have more than this resource, consume that water to drink, which could undoubtedly generate a serious health problem, as well as the constant exposure to the sewage that everyone has. sides, and the competent authorities and also the municipal authorities prefer to turn a deaf ear, as the situation has not improved.

Jaime Heredia invited the manager of the paramunicipal and the mayor himself to a meeting that the residents will have in the shed of the ejido house next Wednesday sharp at 1:00 p.m., so that they can listen to the loud voices of those affected problems that are