It was in 1995 when the first installment of Jumanji hit theaters.. The story, starring Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt and Bradley Hunt, brought us closer to an iconic adventure triggered by an enigmatic board game, which pushed players onto a path where saving their lives was a priority to resume the normality from which they were snatched.

However, after more than two decades, Sony Pictures decided to give the iconic plot a continuation, but set in a modern context., with two feature films: In the jungle and the next level. Thanks to the success of the aforementioned titles, it had been announced that a fourth installment would be a reality, especially if one takes into account that Jumanji 3 generated almost 800 million dollars.

In that sense, Collider spoke with Kevin hart, where the actor revealed the status of the production. “For us to recreate the world of Jumanji and have that success, it’s monumental. You don’t walk away from it. We have no interest in walking away. It’s about the moment. Dwayne, myself … I’m making a movie with Jack Black right now, Borderlands. I am in Budapest. We have all taken on other projects, so I think that when things slow down for us and our commitments are left out, we are definitely going to do another one again because there is no reason not to. “

“It is a family adventure. It is a box that, once again, if it can be marked correctly is incredible. It is profitable. (…) But there is no world in which we are not interested in doing more. I know Sony definitely is too, ”he added.

The next level prepared – suggests the specialized portal Screenrant – some things for a fourth film, including the plot twist that includes the villain Jurgen ‘The Brutal’ (played by Rory McCann from Game of Thrones). Although it was closed with the death of Jurgen, Dwayne johnson confirmed –via a social media post some time ago– that ‘The brutal’ was just an avatar. With that, a sequel would have to answer who was behind the character. In addition, like the original tape – continues the aforementioned medium – Jumanji 4 could be located in the real world.

Dwayne Johnson via Instagram. Photo: @therock