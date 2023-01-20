Dubai (Union)

Last Wednesday, the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai organized a virtual lecture entitled “Heritage Realization: Cases, Duties and Complements”, presented by Prof. Dr. Hassan Ahmed Al-Othman, an expert in Heritage Verification Fundamentals and Director of the Digital Library at the Manuscript House in Istanbul.

The lecture was based on three main axes: the construction of the investigation: principles, rules and premises, the major issues of investigation, and the duties and complements of the investigation. The lecturer made duties thirteen, and major issues in the science of investigation eleven.

And Dr. Hassan Al-Othman spoke in his lecture, directing his words to those who work in the verification of manuscripts, and he said: “You cannot present a sound investigative text unless your investigation is based on principles and rules, and you have a correct approach. He pointed out that the image of many investigations is the image of the investigator’s understanding and culture, and not the results of what he adhered to from the principles of the investigation, but rather the results of his experience and expertise, and not necessarily according to the last image of the established text.

In conclusion, the center thanked Dr. Hassan Al-Othman for his wonderful presentation of the lecture. During the lecture, many questions and inquiries were asked by the audience, and Dr. Al-Othman answered all of them.