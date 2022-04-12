Dubai (Etihad)

On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Juma Al Majid Center for Culture and Heritage in Dubai organized a virtual scientific session entitled “Reading in the Book of the Virtues of Ramadan by Imam Ibn Abi Al-Dunya (T: 281)”, presented by His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

This year, the Scientific Council was held in a new way, as it revived a scientific tradition from the Islamic heritage, by reading a heritage book by one of the major modern authors, “The Virtues of the Month of Ramadan” by Ibn Abi al-Dunya, who was known for his abundant scientific production, diversity and richness, and he is one of the scholars of the third century AH.

The scientific session was attended by a large number of interested people. At the end of the session, the Center presented a certificate in which a license was given for the book’s narration, with attribution to the author.